LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Getaway vehicle to be towed back to Lauderdale County

Getaway car found in TN
Getaway car found in TN(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The getaway vehicle that Casey White and Vicky White used in their escape will be towed back to Lauderdale County Monday.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, the SUV will be towed between 12:45 and 1 p.m.

The Ford Edge was previously found in Williamson County Tennessee but will now be moved to the Southside parking lot of the Lauderdale County Court House.

According to a previous tow report, the 2007 Ford Edge was towed away on April 29, the day that Casey White and Vicky White went on the run.

The getaway car for Casey White and Vicky White was towed the week they escaped.
The getaway car for Casey White and Vicky White was towed the week they escaped.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

For more information regarding Casey White and Vicky White, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
US Marshals investigating Evansville area in connection to escaped Alabama inmate, former corrections officer
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
K9 Tara part of major pot bust in Steele
Steele’s K9 helps make massive pot bust
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
EBRSO: Driver dead after vehicle goes off bridge
The victim has been identified as William D. Symington. He was 27.
Tuscaloosa man killed in motorcycle crash near Helena