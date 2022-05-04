LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Archie Manning proud of grandson, Arch, who is considering the Tide

By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Archie Manning while in Birmingham told WBRC he is proud of his grandson, Arch Manning, the nation’s top recruit from the class of 2023.

The quarterback, who is the son of Cooper Manning, is eyeing Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss as his top schools according to 24-7 sports.

His grandfather said unlike Peyton, Eli and Cooper, who were recruited just before their senior year of high school, Arch’s recruiting started in seventh grade!

“I am proud of Arch he wants to go where he will be happy as a student too.” Manning said. “I always told my kids that, pick a place that if football doesn’t work out where will you be happy going to school, I think every young person deserves to have a good college experience, my others have, and I hope he can.”

Manning said he isn’t fond of how recruiting works this day in age, but said he’s proud that Arch still doesn’t have a Twitter account.

But Manning is most proud of their great grandson- grandfather relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Michael Ryan Jones
Former Brookside Chief of Police arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
Lauderdale County Sheriff releases new photos of Casey White

Latest News

Big Bad Breakfast with Barons
Barons’ Foodie Tour continues through the Magic City, next stop Big Bad Breakfast
Two of the five maps can be found in the web article the remainders in the video above.
Birmingham preparing to close several popular roads for the World Games
Biscuits with the Barons
Biscuits with the Barons
Arch Manning recruitment
Arch Manning recruitment