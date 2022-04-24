LawCall
Ross Chastain wins the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ross Chastain is the winner of this year’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022, edging past Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch in a thrilling finish.

Chastain only led the last lap of the race, This is Chastain’s second win of the NASCAR Cup Series, and first at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR returns to the Talladega Superspeedway on October 2, 2022 for the YellaWood 500.

