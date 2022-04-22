ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.

City leaders said Alabaster’s growth is at an all-time high, and that’s reflected in all the newness that’s happening around the city.

The City of Alabaster has a growth mindset, and several projects along Highway 119 are underway to keep up with the pace.

One of the biggest is the new police station.

“It’s gonna look very nice and it’s very much needed. The police department’s in a pretty old building right now and it was built in the 50s and they outgrew it years ago, so we’re real excited about that,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Alabaster, Neal Wagner.

The $16 million dollar project, located across the railroad tracks from City Hall, is expected to be completed this summer.

The city is also preparing to widen a portion of Highway 119.

Most of the project is covered under an ALDOT grant and federal funds, but the city is kicking in $3 million.

“And so, that’ll widen the road to four lanes south of Fulton Springs Road, so it’ll be between Fulton Springs Road and Smokey Road south of the Walmart Neighborhood Market shopping center over there,” Wagner said.

Utility crews are out in full force working to relocate the power lines along Highway 119 to allow the widening project to begin, and if all goes well, the project should be finished in about two years.

Plans to widen the highway beyond Smokey Road will continue once the initial project is done.

A new $5 million library and a $25 million rec center are also in the works.

“The City Council voted to purchase about 25 acres at the intersection of Thompson Road and Highway 119. So, the Alabaster City Schools, they own…well, we purchased it from them. The city’s just working to have all of our ducks in a row to be able to get in there quickly on the rec center and the library property just as soon as the school board is able to move to their new location,” Wagner explained.

A new Wendy’s restaurant and a RaceTrac gas station are also under construction in the area.

City leaders said Alabaster is a great place to live and work, and they hope more people will consider moving and doing business here.

