Gov. Ivey awards grants to weatherize homes for elderly and low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that $2.9 million dollars in grants will be distributed to help low-income and elderly Alabama residents weatherize their homes.

Governor Kay Ivey awarded the grants to 13 agencies across the state that manage Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program. The programs gives funds to improve energy efficiency, and the safety of qualifying homes.

Through the program, officials will conduct an energy audit for homes that qualify for assistance. Some of the common renovations include extra insulation in the attic, walls and floor, sealing air leaks, and repairs for air conditioning and heating units.

Here is the list of the following agencies that will receive grants through this program:

$262,554 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby)

$53,077 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa)

$117,292 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336

$200,424 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone)

$311,169 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington)

$178,804 to Montgomery County Commission (Montgomery)

$208,922 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston)

$657,473 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair)

$104,914 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330

$272,850 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike)

$180,253 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox)

$149,036 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega)

$203,232 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa)

Grants will be administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Funds were made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

