LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Person of interest in custody in case of store clerk killed in Talladega Co.

27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi(Talladega County Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Chatman and WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA Co. Ala. (WBRC) - A person of interest in the case of a deadly store clerk shooting has been arrested on unrelated felony charges and is currently being held in the Talladega County Jail while the investigation continues, according to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore.

Investigators said Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi, 27, was gunned down during a robbery at Crown Service Station on Old Birmingham Highway in Sylacauga on February 10.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are offering thousands of dollars in rewards for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Police searching for 1 more person in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham
Drug bust
Two people arrested after Tarrant police seize more than 200 grams of marijuana
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona...
Man killed in two car crash in Blount County

Latest News

2-year-old boy killed in Tuscaloosa drive-by shooting.
Search for suspects in deaths of 2-year-old boy and 25-year-old man in Tuscaloosa Co.
Jefferson Co. coroner looking for family of 2 men
Jefferson Co. coroner searching for families of 2 men
Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Police searching for 1 more person in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
Source: WBRC video
Farmers spend weekend saving their crops from cold weather