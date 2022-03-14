Person of interest in custody in case of store clerk killed in Talladega Co.

TALLADEGA Co. Ala. (WBRC) - A person of interest in the case of a deadly store clerk shooting has been arrested on unrelated felony charges and is currently being held in the Talladega County Jail while the investigation continues, according to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore.

Investigators said Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi, 27, was gunned down during a robbery at Crown Service Station on Old Birmingham Highway in Sylacauga on February 10.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are offering thousands of dollars in rewards for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

