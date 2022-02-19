Central Alabama Crime Stoppers increasing reward for case of store clerk killed in Talladega Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest or identity of any person(s) involved in the robbery and murder of Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers have released the security video.

In the video above, the suspect has a gun on the man behind the counter and appears to be motioning for him to hand over money. Talladega County Sherriff’s said the register was robbed and Chitturi was later found dead at the store.

Officials with Central Alabama Crime Stoppers said it’s always helpful to share images and videos of a suspect.

“You may look at the way a person walks and say that is my cousin, or my neighbor, or that is someone I know,” Central Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett said. “Someone may have seen that person before. May have seen him wear that same clothing at one point, so we want those people to call in and tell us who that person is.”

Garrett said they have been getting tips on this case, but they need more because no arrests have been made.

He said investigators are looking for a adult man, around six feet tall, wearing all black clothing, an Air Jordan backpack; and black and white Nike shoes.

Click here to submit a tip.

