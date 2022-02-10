LawCall
Store clerk killed in robbery in Talladega County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Talladega County store clerk was killed in a robbery Wednesday night, according to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore.

Kilgore said at approximately 10:16 p.m. there was a robbery at the Crown Service Station on Old Birmingham Highway.

The store clerk was killed.

Investigators are currently processing the scene and following leads.

Anyone with information is urged to call Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121 or 256-362-2748 or Central Dispatch at 256-362-6117.

