Brookwood Cardiologist from Poland works to get medical supplies and support to Ukrainian families

Dr. Jan Skowronski has launched the Fortuna Clinical Foundation for Ukraine
Dr. Jan Skowronski has launched the Fortuna Clinical Foundation for Ukraine
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Brookwood physician has launched an initiative to support medical institutions in Ukraine as well as mothers fleeing the war with children.

Dr. Jan Skowronski has launched the Fortuna Clinical Foundation for Ukraine to aid in a war that hits close to home.

“All of my ancestors lived in the area of today’s Ukraine,” Skowronski said in the Foundation’s informational video. He went on to say, “We cannot sit idle.”

To learn more about Fortuna Clinical Foundation for Ukraine and donate to the work they are doing in Ukraine, please click here.

