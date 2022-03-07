LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cryptocurrency scams soar across the country, including in Alabama

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scammers are getting creative to trick you out of your money and time. The Better Business Bureau’s newest reports show scammers are even utilizing emerging markets like cryptocurrencies.

While the latest national data shows that online purchase scams not only remain prevalent, but actually make up more than 37% of all scams reported. Other scams like employment and home improvement scams remain large threats. However, one of the newest scams is cryptocurrency.

It has already soared to the second riskiest scam slot in the country and the local data showcases a similar trend. Enough attempts or scams have been reported in Alabama that the state has it ranked as the fourth riskiest scam. Last year, it wasn’t even near the top five.

It comes as no surprise to local BBB reps who stress scammers keep their fingers on the pulse, and are always looking for new opportunities.

“When we took a look at our data and when we saw the organization data, we really were not surprised. We know crypto currencies are continuing to gain popularity. It seems like we see commercials for it, we keep seeing things on social media related to it. So it is not surprising that scammers are using this to take advantage of folks,” said BBB Communications Manager Alex Derencz.

How you can protect yourself from becoming a victim.
How you can protect yourself from becoming a victim.(BBB)

To better protect yourselves from potentially falling victim to a scam, BBB representatives stress you should never send money to someone you have not met face to face and you shouldn’t click on unsolicited links or texts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Death investigation in Birmingham
One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt
Jaylon Palmore
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Rally for Ukraine held in Birmingham's Railroad Park
Group organizing gatherings in support of Ukraine
Change this caption before publishing
Gadsden PD: Teen arrested after fatally shooting another teen
Homicide
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide
USFL
USFL announces 2022 schedule
Tuscaloosa County family welcomes home World War II Veteran killed in action
Tuscaloosa County family welcomes home World War II Veteran killed in action