Cryptocurrency scams soar across the country, including in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scammers are getting creative to trick you out of your money and time. The Better Business Bureau’s newest reports show scammers are even utilizing emerging markets like cryptocurrencies.

While the latest national data shows that online purchase scams not only remain prevalent, but actually make up more than 37% of all scams reported. Other scams like employment and home improvement scams remain large threats. However, one of the newest scams is cryptocurrency.

It has already soared to the second riskiest scam slot in the country and the local data showcases a similar trend. Enough attempts or scams have been reported in Alabama that the state has it ranked as the fourth riskiest scam. Last year, it wasn’t even near the top five.

It comes as no surprise to local BBB reps who stress scammers keep their fingers on the pulse, and are always looking for new opportunities.

“When we took a look at our data and when we saw the organization data, we really were not surprised. We know crypto currencies are continuing to gain popularity. It seems like we see commercials for it, we keep seeing things on social media related to it. So it is not surprising that scammers are using this to take advantage of folks,” said BBB Communications Manager Alex Derencz.

To better protect yourselves from potentially falling victim to a scam, BBB representatives stress you should never send money to someone you have not met face to face and you shouldn’t click on unsolicited links or texts.

