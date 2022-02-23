LawCall
Arrest in deadly shooting of Fairfield teenager

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fairfield man was charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Fairfield boy.

Officers said 18-year-old Paul Evans Smith Jr. was shot and killed in a double shooting on January 25, 2022, in the 4000 block of Debardeleben Ave. shortly before 5 a.m.

A 23-year-old man was taken to UAB.

Court records show investigators believe De’Marco Ra’Shaun Smith shot Smith Jr. during a robbery attempt.

If you have any more information regarding this shooting, you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

