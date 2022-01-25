FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Fairfield early Tuesday morning.

Officials responded to the 4000 block of Debardeleben Ave. shortly before 5 a.m.

No additional details have been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.