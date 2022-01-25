Double shooting in Fairfield
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Fairfield early Tuesday morning.
Officials responded to the 4000 block of Debardeleben Ave. shortly before 5 a.m.
No additional details have been made available at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.