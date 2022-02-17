WBRC FOX6 News extends local news programming with additional half-hour on Sunday mornings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that it is extending its Sunday morning newscast by a half-hour starting Sunday, April 3, 2022, making the show 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. CT.

With this additional half-hour, viewers can expect a variety of content, anchored by Russell Jones, including the latest local, national, and international headlines as well as First Alert Weather with WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Fred Hunter, to plan the week ahead.

“We are so excited about the new changes that are approaching, and we know our viewers will be, too,” said Shannon Isbell, News Director of WBRC FOX6 News. “With the additional half-hour show on Sundays, WBRC FOX6 News will now produce 67.5 hours of live, local news per week, an added convenience for our viewers who rely on us to give them the news and weather that impacts their daily lives.”

WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston, added, “We are committed to being On Your Side every day. By extending our local news and weather offerings on Sunday mornings, our team will be better positioned to serve our local communities.”

WBRC FOX6 News Sunday is available to watch on air, WBRC.com, the WBRC FOX6 News app, and WBRC’s Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire channels.

