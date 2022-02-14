LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police: Suspicious packages were Taco Bell delivery order

Taco Bell food.
Taco Bell food.(Source: Tuscaloosa Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Hazardous Device Unit were called to the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse at 8:02 a.m. on Monday after courthouse employees reported two suspicious packages found on the front steps.

Police say several officers responded, including motor officers who set up a perimeter around the building, blocking adjacent streets to vehicle and foot traffic.

The investigation revealed that the boxes contained a delivery order containing a Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack from Taco Bell. It had been customized to include an assortment of regular and Doritos Locos tacos, along with four beefy five-layer burritos.

Police say the roads were reopened around 8:20 a.m. The tacos and burritos were safely disposed of in the dumpster behind TPD headquarters.

