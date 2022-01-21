LawCall
Fire at Oxford’s Hurt House of Photography

Fire at Hurt House of Photography
Fire at Hurt House of Photography(City of Oxford)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford business Hurt House of Photography burned Friday morning.

The Oxford Fire Department received a structure fire call to 130 Snow Street in Oxford at 10:22 a.m. Firefighters got there in two minutes.

Hurt House of Photography is owned by Danny Hurt. The house, built in 1910, was a 3,000 square foot house with a basement, first floor, second floor and a full attic.

Officials said there were multiple roofs under a metal roof which caused firefighters problems accessing the fire in the attic. The house received heavy fire damage to the second floor as well as the attic, and sustained heavy smoke and water damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Oxford Fire responded with an entire shift due to the size of the structure and cold weather. This required the department to call in additional personnel to cover other calls.

The City of Oxford posted: On behalf of the Oxford Fire Department, thank you to the many bystanders that provided us drinks, and to our fellow city departments for their assistance: Oxford Police, Oxford Health System Paramedics, and the Oxford Performing Arts Center.

