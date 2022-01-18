WBRC FOX6 News hires Nate Mills as Creative Service Director

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News welcomes Nate Mills as the new Creative Service Director. Nate comes to WBRC with more than 12 years of marketing experience, helping build and lead teams and creating successful strategies on multiple platforms.

“During my search for our next Creative Services Director, I went to work looking for a superstar and I didn’t have to go far, said WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “Nate joins us from CBS 42 right here in Birmingham where he and his team have been delivering outstanding, compelling campaigns. Nate has obvious talent and I look forward to having him work alongside our incredible creative services department here at WBRC and taking our #1 station to new heights.”

In his years leading marketing efforts, Nate has helped multiple stations grow in ratings, exposure, revenue, and brand awareness. His work at KXAN in Austin, Texas helped the station become #1 overall in ratings and revenue. Nate’s talents go beyond the local television scope where he was tasked with leading the brand launch of a new streaming television service, Atmosphere TV. In his time with Atmosphere TV, Nate created aggressive strategies for market and brand awareness that allowed the company to have one of the most successful revenue years in the platform’s history.

Most recently, Nate’s impact was seen right here in Central Alabama as the Director of Marketing for CBS 42 where he helped launch a new investigative brand, transitioned the launch of a new newscast, and built aggressive strategies that helped grow ratings and digital exposure.

“It is an honor to join the amazing team at WBRC FOX6 News, said Nate. “The importance of local news, weather coverage, and overall trusted information to the public is now more paramount than ever, and this team’s dedication to the viewers and the great people of Central Alabama is unflagging. I look forward to not only continuing the success so many have contributed here at WBRC, but growing, building, and innovating in this ever-changing world of content and information.”

Originally from McAllen, Texas, Nate is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a degree in broadcast journalism. An avid sports fan (Go Rebels), you’ll be able to find Nate on the golf course most weekends.

Nate will begin as Creative Service Director at WBRC on January 24, 2022.

