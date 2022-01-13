LawCall
Vestavia High School names new head football coach

Robert Evans named Vestavia High School new head football coach.
Robert Evans named Vestavia High School new head football coach.(Robert Evans)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VESTAVIA, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills High School has announced that a former rebel will return as the school’s new head football coach.

Robert Evans graduated from Vestavia Hills High School in 1999 and was a defensive back on Buddy Anderson’s 1998 state championship team.

He’s served since 2018 as defensive coordinator at Mountain Brook High School. He previously served eight years as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Hoover High School and spent time at Oak Mountain, Spanish Fort, and UAB.

Vestavia Hills superintendent Todd Freeman, Ed.D., described Evans as “a man of character, a committed educator, and a brilliant football coach.

“He will lead our football program into the future with the integrity that has been the foundation of our program. We are thrilled to have Robert and his wife Anne on the Vestavia Hills team,” Freeman said today.

A meet-and-greet event for Robert and his wife Anne Evans will be held on Monday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at Vestavia Hills High School. The event will take place in the school’s gymnasium and is open to the public.

