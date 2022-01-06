UAB Women’s Basketball game vs. Rice postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB announced Thursday that the women’s basketball game against Rice scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

Officials say the game is postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Blazers’ program. Officials with UAB are working with Conference USA on rescheduling the game.

UAB’s next game is scheduled against FIU on January 13th.

