UAB Women’s Basketball game vs. Rice postponed

(Source: UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB announced Thursday that the women’s basketball game against Rice scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

Officials say the game is postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Blazers’ program. Officials with UAB are working with Conference USA on rescheduling the game.

UAB’s next game is scheduled against FIU on January 13th.

