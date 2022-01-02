Stabbing death if Pickens County man under investigation by Reform Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Police, the stabbing death of a Pickens County man on New Year’s Eve remains under investigation by the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and Reform Police.

Reform Police officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Third Street Northeast around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Police say Antonio Plott, 41, of Carrollton, had been fatally stabbed during a dispute between several people at the family gathering.

Three other victims were hospitalized and treated for stab wounds. A 34-year-old man was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and a 43-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to DCH Regional Hospital in Tuscaloosa. A 60-year-old woman was transported by private vehicle to DCH for treatment of less serious injuries.

Investigators with District Attorney’s Office and the Reform Police Department are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. This remains an ongoing investigation, with no criminal charges being filed at this time.

