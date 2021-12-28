Woman killed in Parkway East crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed in Roebuck early Tuesday morning in a car crash according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

It happened around 2:14 a.m.

She was riding passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta traveling south on Parkway East approaching Roebuck Parkway intersection when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The woman died at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

