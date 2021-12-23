Owner of Tuscaloosa motel agrees to surrender his business license

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders announced the owner of the Masters Inn will surrender his business license on or before February 15th of 2022.

Masters Inn has made headlines over the years for arrests related to criminal activity including several prostitution stings.

Dozens of other hazards and code violations forced the city to take action. They included structurally unsafe balconies. Cockroaches and bed bugs infested several rooms. Fire walls removed in some areas and single rooms were converted into a three-bedroom apartment.

A recommendation to shut the motel down came from the Code Enforcement Division of the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the city’s Urban Development Department.

The City Councilman for the district says the situation can not be allowed to continue.

“Our citizens deserve better than that, so we had to put a plan in to action. And of course, we couldn’t do anything outside of the law to make this thing happen. We just abided by the law and that’s what ultimately have us the victory,” Cassius Lanier told WBRC.

The city will dismiss some citations against the business and pay its court costs. Lanier said new owners with no connections to current owners will come in and make big changes to the two properties that make up the Masters Inn.

