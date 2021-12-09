LawCall
Former Trussville restaurant workers still looking for back pay

By Alan Collins
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former restaurant workers who are owed back pay say they were supposed to receive their money on Thursday, but that did not happen. It’s an ongoing problem for these two stepbrothers and other employees.

Jacob Goodwin spoke with the owner of the Imperio Steakhouse Wednesday night and was promised his backpay would be available in cash. Goodwin showed at the restaurant at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, but he couldn’t get inside, and no one answered his knocks on the door. Goodwin was not surprised.

“I don’t want it to be a legal battle. I just wish he would do the right thing so he would fix it. For everyone who hasn’t gotten paid all be fixed really,” Goodwin said.

Another former employee of the restaurant is also owed backpay. Justin Radi said he is owed about $1,200. “Come September, he was not agreeable to pay what he agreed, and he has made no effort to make it right,” Radi said.

The owner who identified himself as Alex texted WBRC. He said his ex-partner left him in a bad situation and there were problems with changing banks. He plans to pay the workers, who he called good workers. He said the workers got their tips and he allowed them to eat at no charge. These workers have found new jobs, but they would like to get the money that was owed them. Both say this has been a learning lesson.

“Work for established companies. Don’t work for small companies. Sadly, that is the lesson I’ve learned.” Goodwin said.

Both men are looking at their options and filing a claim with the Small Claim Court and a complaint with the Better Business Bureau. Radi said he has contacted the Jefferson County Worthless Check Unit.

