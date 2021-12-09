Employees accuse Imperio Steakhouse & Grill of not paying them, business responds

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Frustrated and seeking help, two Trussville men accused their former boss of refusing to pay them for time they worked at his restaurant.

Facing negative balances, fees and bills, step-brothers Jacob Goodwin and Stephen Holmes, called WBRC to help them get paid.

“We’re owed for two pay periods that we’re missing plus three days,” said Goodwin.

The pair said they owed the bank more than $700 in fees because their first paychecks from Imperio Steakhouse and Grill off of Chalkville Road in Trussville, bounced.

“We were very understanding,” Goodwin said.

So understanding, Goodwin said they continued to work because their boss promised to fix the issue.

“As long as it got fixed, along with the bank charges because we get charged for the check bouncing, ”Goodwin explained their reasoning for remaining at the restaurant.

However, by the time their second payday rolled around two weeks later the situation grew worse.

“He doesn’t pay us at all. Same excuse over and over again,” Goodwin said.

That’s when Goodwin says they quit. They worked at the restaurant for a month.

Text messages show Goodwin and Holmes’ attempts to get paid. Their boss, only known as “Alex”, began to curse and promised to pay them. He said he was trying to get the money and was stressed. That was in early October.

Goodwin and Holmes said the bank couldn’t help them so they began the process of filing a complaint with the The United States Department of Labor, but wanted to settle the issue before it escalated further.

However, more than two months later, they say said they were still getting the runaround.

“Then at some point he just ghosted us and quit talking to us,” Goodwin said.

WBRC caught up with their boss “Alex” by phone Wednesday night.

He acknowledged that he owes Goodwin and Holmes money and said he told both they could go by the restaurant to get their money that day.

Goodwin tried that but said he was told “Alex” wasn’t there.

Alex didn’t offer any explanation for why it took so long to pay Goodwin and Holmes.

He then said it would be best if they went to the restaurant Thursday morning and he would pay them in cash.

WBRC planned to go with Goodwin and Holmes to that meeting. We will update this story with what unfolds.

