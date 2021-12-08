Growing frustration over FedEx delivery delays

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) -The on-going FedEx delivery saga continues. We’re hearing from more of our frustrated neighbors waiting on packages to be delivered. People with spoke with are being told their packages are sitting on FedEx trailers waiting to be unloaded.

“I literally could drive to Bessemer in 20 minutes and pickup the packages and bring them home,” Mark McCay, who is frustrated with FedEx said.

Mark McCay is one of many people in our area still waiting on packages to arrive from FedEx. He and his wife have been tracking the package for a week and half. The message they’re getting is its in transit to the FedEx facility in Bessemer.

“I’ve got texts that she sent me probably from 6 or 8 of her friends…same scenario. Packages are sitting in Bessemer, or they’re leaving Bessemer going to Nashville, then they’re coming back here to Bessemer,” McCay said.

If you search “FedEx Bessemer” on Facebook, you’ll find plenty of other complaints and memes about the situation. Lisa Epperson is waiting on six packages from FedEx. She’s also getting the “in-transit” tracking messages.

“I have filed two claims with FedEx which to my knowledge, no one has called me back yet,” Epperson said.

Epperson and others feel FedEx corporate isn’t doing a good job of addressing the on-going delays.

“The workers they have are probably overworked and probably don’t care at this point. They need help. I don’t know what the answer is but they need help to offload this,” Epperson said.

Last week, small business owner Jon Norris waited for several hours to speak to someone at the FedEx facility in Bessemer with no luck. He’s been waiting on supplies for his engraving business in Sumiton.

“They ignore you while you stand in the room for an hour and they have a phone and the phone doesn’t go to anywhere. Nobody answers,” Norris said.

After speaking with us last week, Norris tells us a few of his packages were finally delivered.

Some people are having their orders shipped somewhere else just so they can get them on time.

We’re still waiting to hear back from FedEx. We’ve asked multiple times for on-camera interviews and have been denied each time.

