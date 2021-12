TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person drowned at Bankhead Lock and Dam in Tuscaloosa County Friday.

The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Department and Brookwood Police are investigating the incident.

We do not have many details, but we are working to get more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.