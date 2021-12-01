LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Owners of Magnolia Café in Birmingham announced that the restaurant will be closing permanently.

In a letter to customers, owners said the restaurant has faced challenged during the pandemic, and with the many businesses and offices closed, their catering orders have decreased. The owners have also said that their landlords are not renewing their lease, and want to increase rent 42%.

Magnolia Café will close on December 5th, which is the 25th anniversary of their opening.

Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham(Magnolia Cafe)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
A baby gets a newborn hearing screening.
Parents say they received surprise bill after delivering at Brookwood
JCCEO Board Chairman: The agency will be going out of business
Families finally receive orders after hundreds of FedEx packages were dumped into a ravine in...
UPDATE: Blount County families finally receive orders days after hundreds of packages dumped in ravine
UAB officer injured in wreck
Off-duty UAB police officer injured in three-vehicle crash on I-65

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Contact tracing improvements
Source: WBRC video
JCCEO is still alive
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa City School teachers honored at annual 'Apple Awards'
Source: WBRC video
Magnolia Cafe to close