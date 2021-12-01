BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Owners of Magnolia Café in Birmingham announced that the restaurant will be closing permanently.

In a letter to customers, owners said the restaurant has faced challenged during the pandemic, and with the many businesses and offices closed, their catering orders have decreased. The owners have also said that their landlords are not renewing their lease, and want to increase rent 42%.

Magnolia Café will close on December 5th, which is the 25th anniversary of their opening.

Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham (Magnolia Cafe)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.