Hoover neighborhood favorite, Tip Top Grill, closes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bluff Park favorite and iconic restaurant with a view, Tip Top Grill, has closed.

Tip Top’s owners said they tried, unsuccessfully, for months to negotiate a lease that would be beneficial to all concerned.

The owners said the last correspondence was a lease proposal from the landlord they said would make running a business and restaurant “impossible.”

The Tip Top Family included this in a statement, “We will miss all of you so much. Thank you for your support over the years.”

