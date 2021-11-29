Hoover neighborhood favorite, Tip Top Grill, closes

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bluff Park favorite and iconic restaurant with a view, Tip Top Grill, has closed.

Tip Top’s owners said they tried, unsuccessfully, for months to negotiate a lease that would be beneficial to all concerned.

The owners said the last correspondence was a lease proposal from the landlord they said would make running a business and restaurant “impossible.”

The Tip Top Family included this in a statement, “We will miss all of you so much. Thank you for your support over the years.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.