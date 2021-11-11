LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bessemer Police: Man dies after he was beaten with a space heater; woman charged

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police said a woman was charged with Capital Murder after she beat a man with a space heater. Alverner Blanks, 76, died from his injuries.

Officers said 24-year-old Monyuett Hinson was out on bond for attempted murder and robbery of the same victim, Alverner Blanks.

Bessemer Police said Blanks died on September 24, 2021, from injuries sustained by Hinson on September 8, 2021, when officers said Hinson hit Blanks with a space heater. Officers said he was attacked at his house in the 2300 block of Holbrook Terrace.


google maps embed api

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office ruled Blanks’ death a homicide, thus the capital murder charge was issued in the case.

Hinson was arrested Thursday morning at a motel in Bessemer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl, accused of smuggling drug into jail
Job scheme
Gadsden woman warns others about job scam
UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby SOURCE: UAB Hospital
‘Curtis was a fighter’: UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby
Garrett Walker
Attorney for Garrett Walker’s family speaks about his death
Shooting investigation
9-year-old girl shot in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon in stable condition, ‘doing much better’

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Veterans Day ceremony in Tuscaloosa
Man dies after he was beaten with space heater
Man dies after he was beaten with space heater
Source: WBRC video
Helping children work through trauma
Source: WBRC video
Healthcare Heroes: Veterans working at Brookwood Baptist