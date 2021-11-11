Bessemer Police: Man dies after he was beaten with a space heater; woman charged

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police said a woman was charged with Capital Murder after she beat a man with a space heater. Alverner Blanks, 76, died from his injuries.

Officers said 24-year-old Monyuett Hinson was out on bond for attempted murder and robbery of the same victim, Alverner Blanks.

Bessemer Police said Blanks died on September 24, 2021, from injuries sustained by Hinson on September 8, 2021, when officers said Hinson hit Blanks with a space heater. Officers said he was attacked at his house in the 2300 block of Holbrook Terrace.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office ruled Blanks’ death a homicide, thus the capital murder charge was issued in the case.

Hinson was arrested Thursday morning at a motel in Bessemer.

