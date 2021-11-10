LawCall
Maxwell Thurmond named interim head coach of Jacksonville State

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State has named Maxwell Thurmond as the interim football coach of the Gamecocks.

Thurmond was named the interim football head coach after John Grass resigned after the Gamecocks win over Abilene Christian. Thurmond played cornerback for Jacksonville State in the late 1990′s, and was an assistant coach from 2001-2012. He returned to the team in 2020 as the Special Teams Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach.

“I’m excited to be around these guys, but the big thing we talked about is we have some seniors who have the opportunity to play there last two football games, and a big thing we want to is not cheat the game of football,” said Thurmond.

The Gamecocks will play their last two games of the season on the road against Lamar and Eastern Kentucky. Jacksonville State has accepted an invite to join Conference USA, starting in 2023.

