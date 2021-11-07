LawCall
JSU football coach John Grass resigns

Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the Gamecocks after eight years.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the Gamecocks after eight years.

Grass announced his resignation after JSU’s 40-25 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. “My time has come and gone here,” Grass said. During his tenure, Grass led the Gamecocks to an FCS Championship appearance in 2015 and six Ohio Valley Conference Championships. He won 72 games in his tenure at JSU, losing 26.

The Gamecocks will play at Lamar and at Eastern Kentucky to finish the regular season. Earlier this week, Jacksonville State accepted an invite to join Conference USA.

