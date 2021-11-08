People worried about COVID, flu and allergy cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Things are starting to gear up for Alabama doctors. COVID numbers may be coming down, but they are seeing more flu cases and allergy season is kicking off. It’s just that time of year.

COVID numbers are declining, but doctors are expecting a worse flu season this year than last year. As the temperature drops, allergies are starting up. All of this is going to keep those doctors busy.

Last year was a mild flu season because so many people started wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing hands because of COVID. Doctors are advising people to still get COVID vaccinations and flu shots to protect them and their families.

Allergy season does hit some people hard in the fall. The symptoms here are usually runny or stopped up noses. Some might be worried if they are coming down with an infectious disease or not. If it’s allergies you shouldn’t feel bad, but if it’s something else you might want to consider getting tested.

“So what I tell people is, ‘hey should I really wonder if I have something, have I picked something up,’ is if you have fevers, muscle ache, fatigue. Those are the symptoms that are going to come on, as opposed to allergies,” Dr. Wesley Willeford, JCDH Infectious Diseases, said.

You can protect yourself from the flu still by wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing your hands. Willeford said a bad flu season, even with declining COVID cases, could be problems for hospitals if those numbers put a strain on state ICUs again. Doctors said don’t put off getting flu shots.

