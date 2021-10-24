LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible child neglect case from January 21, 2021, after being contacted by Jefferson County DHR.

Investigators said they received information that a 12-year-old Spanish-speaking child may be the victim of neglect, at the hands of her adoptive mother.

After a joint investigation involving the Trussville Police Department, DHR, Prescott House and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined that the child showed signs of physical abuse as well as neglect.

The child was originally admitted into Children’s of Alabama and upon release, investigators found the adoptive mother refused to follow doctor’s orders. The child also suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations on her spine, legs, arms, and feet, and had lost a significant amount of weight.

“The details of this investigation are very disturbing to me,” said Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush. “Our detectives took this case and did an excellent job in protecting this child from further abuse.”

Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge. She was taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife of killed Vestavia Hills police officer convicted of manslaughter
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Highway Safety Unit performed a traffic stop on...
2 arrested in drug bust on I-22 in Jefferson County
Authorities say a Duncanville man was killed after a crash in Tuscaloosa County.
Duncanville man killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County

Latest News

first alert
FIRST ALERT: Dry, cool Sunday morning
UAB falls to Rice, 30-24
UAB falls to Rice, 30-24
Pelham woman speaks about being rescued from the top of a van during October flood
Pelham woman speaks about being rescued from the top of a van during October flood
Pelham woman speaks about being rescued from the top of a van during October flood
Pelham woman speaks about being rescued from the top of a van during October flood