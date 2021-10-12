Effort to boost West Tuscaloosa literacy rate seeks financial help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of House Tuscaloosa want to share their love of reading with kids who may be experiencing difficulties doing that right now.

They are partnering with Stillman College to work with children living in West Tuscaloosa. The group is putting small libraries in every room in a house on the Stillman

Working with Stillman College, because it’s centrally located in the area, is where members feel they can do the most good.

They are renovating the former on-campus home of the Stillman College president so they, and other volunteers, have a place to help improve the literacy level of kids who may love to read once they get better at it.

“Reading and the love for reading is really developed when you can own your own books and so were going to get books. The books behind me are free. They can grow their libraries and where they always have books in their hand,” Rev. Lori Maxey, Executive Director of House Tuscaloosa, explained Monday.

House Tuscaloosa is still in need of donations to finish upgrades on the house before it can start working with kids there. Information is up on the WBRC news app on how to contact them and make a donation to the effort.

