LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Effort to boost West Tuscaloosa literacy rate seeks financial help

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of House Tuscaloosa want to share their love of reading with kids who may be experiencing difficulties doing that right now.

They are partnering with Stillman College to work with children living in West Tuscaloosa. The group is putting small libraries in every room in a house on the Stillman

Working with Stillman College, because it’s centrally located in the area, is where members feel they can do the most good.

They are renovating the former on-campus home of the Stillman College president so they, and other volunteers, have a place to help improve the literacy level of kids who may love to read once they get better at it.

“Reading and the love for reading is really developed when you can own your own books and so were going to get books. The books behind me are free. They can grow their libraries and where they always have books in their hand,” Rev. Lori Maxey, Executive Director of House Tuscaloosa, explained Monday.

House Tuscaloosa is still in need of donations to finish upgrades on the house before it can start working with kids there. Information is up on the WBRC news app on how to contact them and make a donation to the effort.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama falls to 5th in USA TODAY Coaches poll
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after a single vehicle wreck early...
Person killed in wreck on Warrior Jasper Road
Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Hoover.
Car crashes into building in Hoover
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
SOURCE: Alabama Athletics - Alabama football practice
POLL ALERT: Georgia is No. 1 during regular season for first time since 1982

Latest News

Battery recycling company
Battery recycling plant could relocate to a vacant building near Tuscaloosa airport
Merck seeks emergency use authorization from FDA
Doctor says Merck’s antiviral COVID pill is another weapon, but no game changer
Clean up continues in the areas hardest hit by last week’s flash flooding and local charities...
Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham steps in to help flood victims
We’ve been hearing more complaints about a lack of ambulance service in Jefferson County, this...
Fairfield residents concerned about ambulance service