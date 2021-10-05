East Alabama woman killed in car crash

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 70-year-old woman was killed in a car accident Monday afternoon.

According to officials, 70-year-old Linda Pinkston of Eastaboga was driving along Priebes Mill Road when around 12:18 p.m. her 2015 Toyota Camry collided head-on with a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 40-year-old Timothy Harwell.

Pinkston was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

