East Alabama woman killed in car crash
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 70-year-old woman was killed in a car accident Monday afternoon.
According to officials, 70-year-old Linda Pinkston of Eastaboga was driving along Priebes Mill Road when around 12:18 p.m. her 2015 Toyota Camry collided head-on with a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 40-year-old Timothy Harwell.
Pinkston was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
