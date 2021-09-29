FIRST ALERT: Feeling warmer and more humid with the return of isolated showers and storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dry weather is expected for the remainder of the night, with a few high clouds, and lows in the 60s. We may see a few isolated showers to the far west during the morning on Wednesday, with a chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Otherwise, we will have a partly sunny sky, with highs in the 80s.

Our next big thing is the increasing chance to see isolated showers and storms this week. Best chance to see rain across Central Alabama this week will remain in west-northwest Alabama. Our highest rain chance could occur on Thursday as models hint as showers and storms developing in parts of west Alabama. Rain chance on Thursday has increased to 30%. Rain chances will remain around 20% for Wednesday, Friday, and into the weekend. Cloud cover is forecast to increase, so plan for a mostly cloudy sky Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Dew points will be elevated in the mid 60s meaning it will feel a little muggy outside. Any threat from an isolated shower or storm will be heavy rainfall and lightning.

The first part of the weekend is looking mostly dry with only an isolated shower or storm possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above average for both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day. I would not cancel any outdoor events but just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App if you plan on being outside. Those going to the race on Sunday should pack a poncho because there will be widely scattered showers and storms around that could pass over Talladega.

A weak cold front will begin to move into Central Alabama early next week giving us higher rain chances. Plan for a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Widely scattered showers and storm chances could continue into the middle part of next week.

We continue to monitor four disturbances in the Atlantic. Sam remains a powerful hurricane in the Central Atlantic. It will likely remain a major hurricane for the next couple of days as it moves to the northwest. It still looks like it will track a good 200 miles to the east of Bermuda and not impact land.

We continue to monitor the remnants of Peter that continue to spin east of Bermuda. It has a medium chance to redevelop into a tropical depression or storm. The other two systems are located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and have a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in a couple of days. If these two storms get a name, it will be Teresa and Victor. The last name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane list is Wanda. If more names are required, we will have to use an alternate list. Gut is telling me we will likely have to use the new list of names. Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30th.

