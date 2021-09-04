LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Travel nurses headed to Alabama thanks to CARES Act money

(Katie Aupperle)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Healthcare facilities are dealing with an ongoing nursing shortage, and when you couple that with the pandemic, they’re desperate for more help.

Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that she is allocating CARES Act funds to help. The CARES Act funds will go to help pay for nurses out of the state to come and help.

The $12.3 million of federal money will fund travel nurses to come to the state of Alabama and assist in healthcare facilities that need them.

Dr. Don Williamson, head of the Alabama Hospital Association, says that the nurses will not be dispatched immediately. Part of the process will involve identifying who needs the help most, and then making a plan based on that need to serve the areas most in need.

Right now, he says more than half of available ventilators are taken by COVID patients and we’ve reported an ICU bed deficit, both stretching staff extremely thin.

“We are very hopeful that over the next few days and weeks we will be able to get boots on the ground to help some of our hospitals that have been so negatively impacted by this current crisis,” said Williamson.

Dr. Williamson calls it a critical point and commends the governor for funding the means to get help.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank
Brandon Swack
Sheriff’s Office: 3 injured in shooting in Jefferson County
Students walk out at Bessemer City High School
Bessemer City High School students leave class ‘in protest’ over COVID
COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
Breakthrough cases
Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

Latest News

UAB hospitalization numbers remain steady, but not trending downwards
Jefferson County Health Department extending COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout September
Flu shots sign
Flu shot recommended at end of September, beginning of October
Just a few months ago, it seemed you didn’t have to look far to get a COVID test, and in many...
Where can I get a COVID-19 test?