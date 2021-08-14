LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 620,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19, leaving families to deal with unimaginable grief. And children are among those coping with loss.

The southeastern part of the country is being wracked by COVID-19, and one baby will now grow up without his parents because of it.

The CEO of Ochsner health systems says the baby’s mother was just 32-years-old, with very few health conditions suffering from COVID. She was admitted to a Mississippi hospital with COVID complications and within the week, died from the virus. Her last act was giving birth to her baby girl.

The child was taken for emergency care at UAB and is reportedly doing well, receiving specialized care here in Birmingham. Sadly, her father also died of the virus, leaving her a ward of the state.

“I don’t know how it can get much worse than that. What unfortunately I think we are seeing is that it’s very difficult to convince anybody, until it’s too late, to get the vaccine,” said Wilson Thomas , Ochsner Health System CEO.

He is among those urging pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
McAdory High School
McAdory High School student stabbed, girl in custody
Tension at school board meeting in Tenn. SOURCE: Matt Masters/Williamson Home Page
‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks
Gov. Ivey issues ‘limited, narrowly-focused’ State of Emergency
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

It’s something that we don’t want to think about, but if we remain where we are then doctors...
Health leaders: Low vaccinations could lead to new variants
Evelyn's Southern Fare
Birmingham Restaurant Week: Evelyn’s Southern Fare tells story of perseverance
K-12 COVID dashboard returning
K-12 COVID dashboard returning
Birmingham Restaurant Week challenges
Birmingham Restaurant Week challenges