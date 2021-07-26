LawCall
Birmingham hosting restaurant and hotel career fair

(WJHG/WECP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President William Parker announced a Restaurant and Hotel Career Fair at Boutwell Arena.

The Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association (ARHA) Career Fair is hosted in collaboration with the City of Birmingham and the Alabama Department of Labor.

Tuesday at Boutwell Arena there will be representatives from over two dozen restaurants and hotels who are looking to hire motivated people. There will be job opportunities offering upward mobility, financial stability and opportunities for employment benefits.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with ARHA and the Alabama Department of Labor in this grassroots employment effort. By working together, we can better serve our community,” President Parker said.

