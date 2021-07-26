2021 Alabama homecoming, football recognition and celebration schedule announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Set your calendars for the 2021 Alabama football home slate including Homecoming, award recognitions, team championship reunions and championship ring presentations.

A game-by-game schedule of events is listed below. Single-game tickets are currently available and on sale through the Alabama Ticket Office and can be purchased online or by calling 205-348-BAMA (2262).

September 11 vs. Mercer

1981 SEC Championship Team Recognition

Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award

September 25 vs. Southern Miss

Academic All-Americans

October 2 vs. Ole Miss

1961 National Championship Team Recognition

Gymnastics SEC Championship Ring Presentation

October 23 vs. Tennessee

Homecoming

1971 SEC Championship Team Recognition

Softball SEC Championship Ring Presentation

November 6 vs. LSU

2011 National Championship Team Recognition

Men’s Basketball SEC Championship Ring Presentation

NCAA Individual National Champions Recognition

November 13 vs. New Mexico State

2021 Alabama Olympians Recognition

November 20 vs. Arkansas

Senior Day

Bryant Society Recognition

Fall camp is scheduled to start Friday, August 6, and will include 23 practices and a pair of closed scrimmages. There will be no Fan Day.

The 2021 season begins in Atlanta for the Crimson Tide where it will take on Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday, September 4 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is schedule to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT.

