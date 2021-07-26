LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2021 Alabama homecoming, football recognition and celebration schedule announced

Homecoming set for October 23 vs. Tennessee
Strength in numbers couldn't help Tennessee last week against Alabama, but can they right the...
Strength in numbers couldn't help Tennessee last week against Alabama, but can they right the ship against Mizzou? (Source: Alabama Athletics Communications)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Set your calendars for the 2021 Alabama football home slate including Homecoming, award recognitions, team championship reunions and championship ring presentations.

A game-by-game schedule of events is listed below. Single-game tickets are currently available and on sale through the Alabama Ticket Office and can be purchased online or by calling 205-348-BAMA (2262).

September 11 vs. Mercer

  • 1981 SEC Championship Team Recognition
  • Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award

September 25 vs. Southern Miss

  • Academic All-Americans

October 2 vs. Ole Miss

  • 1961 National Championship Team Recognition
  • Gymnastics SEC Championship Ring Presentation

October 23 vs. Tennessee

  • Homecoming
  • 1971 SEC Championship Team Recognition
  • Softball SEC Championship Ring Presentation

November 6 vs. LSU

  • 2011 National Championship Team Recognition
  • Men’s Basketball SEC Championship Ring Presentation
  • NCAA Individual National Champions Recognition

November 13 vs. New Mexico State

  • 2021 Alabama Olympians Recognition

November 20 vs. Arkansas

  • Senior Day
  • Bryant Society Recognition

Fall camp is scheduled to start Friday, August 6, and will include 23 practices and a pair of closed scrimmages. There will be no Fan Day.

The 2021 season begins in Atlanta for the Crimson Tide where it will take on Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday, September 4 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is schedule to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Delta Variant not like last year’s COVID

Latest News

Richard L. Edwards
Inmate dies, Jefferson Co. coroner asks for help locating his family
Woman killed during domestic shooting in Adamsville
Birmingham hosting restaurant and hotel career fair
Jefferson County deputies searching for missing hiker