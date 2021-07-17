LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama public schools cannot require proof of COVID vaccine

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School administrators around the Valley are keeping their eyes on the increase in COVID-19 cases as the start of the school year nears. And as of now, many districts plan to make masks optional.

A Madison City Schools mom of four says she is a little uneasy. Her two eldest children are vaccinated, but she’s sending two kids back to the classroom who have not had the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

”I was really hoping that they could get the vaccine approved for kids under 12 before they started school. I’m a little disappointed and a little sad about that,” Tracy Abney said.

Tracy Abney is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. So are her 15 and 16-year-olds.

“Both of them, the first day that the vaccine was available for their age group,” Abney said.

She says she’s a little nervous about masks being optional at Madison City Schools. “I probably will encourage them to wear them, whether or not they do is a different story.”

Madison City isn’t the only school district where masks are optional. At Madison County Schools, masks are also a personal choice.

Although the CDC recommends everyone who isn’t vaccinated to wear a mask, school board president Dave Weis says making them optional makes the most sense, considering Alabama’s law.

“It would be nearly impossible for Madison county schools to implement the CDC guidance of mandating mask wearing for those that are unvaccinated because we have no way to track it. And we cannot ask people if they’ve been vaccinated or not,” Weis explained.

In the last legislative session, Alabama lawmakers passed the vaccine passport law.

The new law states government entities, which includes schools, cannot require proof of vaccination, unless the vaccines were already mandatory as of January 2021.

There are also exceptions to vaccine proof for religious reasons.

Thursday, a representative with the FDA said a COVID vaccine for children under 12 could be available this winter.

Abney says her two youngest will get theirs as soon as it is. “Yes it’s for them, but it’s also for the rest of the community.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirm one fatality in structure fire
The current guidance from the CDC says people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a...
JCDH explains how fully vaccinated people should protect themselves from COVID-19 and its variants
ALEA Recovers $200K in stolen cars after pursuit in Jefferson County
Bessemer police say the accident happened around 3:18 a.m. on the northbound entrance ramp to...
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit and killed in Bessemer Thursday morning identified

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 7-17-21
FIRST ALERT: A warm, wet weekend ahead
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirm one fatality in structure fire
The White House is trying to crack down on COVID-19 misinformation. U.S. Surgeon General Dr....
U.S. Surgeon General calls COVID-19 misinformation an urgent threat to public health
As it stands now, if a student is vaccinated then he or she will not need to quarantine...
AL Dept. of Education: Fully vaccinated students not required to quarantine in schools this fall
Jemison deals with interstate traffic
Jemison deals with interstate traffic