LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

The Beat of a New Drum

The beat goes on for the Wenonah High School band after a supporter donated a new set of instruments to the school’s drumline.
By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wenonah High School Marching band will step to the beat of new drums this season, thanks to a special donation from local band supporter Ronnie Brown.

The truck driver and percussion specialist donated equipment Monday morning at the band’s first practice of the season. Brown loaded up his trailer with twelve drums and three pairs of cymbals for the marching band.

“You know looking at some of the equipment and things I thought, why not give them something better, to play on, practice on, and perform with and give them the opportunity to get scholarships to different colleges,” Brown said.

Students said they’re excited about the opportunity to play with newer instruments.

“It feels great, I really like to show my appreciation to Mr. Brown for giving us the chance to play on new equipment,” Wenonah senior Carlos Woding said.

Band director Dewayne Moore says he hopes this will encourage more students to come back to the band, especially considering the difficulties caused by the pandemic last year.

“Well, it’s exciting for me to see the students receiving equipment, and the joy of them gives me great joy.”

Brown plans to continue helping with the Wenonah band drumline, and potentially donate more instruments to other local high schools. He says he hopes to encourage students to go to HBCUs and one day become band directors.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.
First Alert Weather 10p 7-11-21
FIRST ALERT: More storms for Monday and some may be strong, with intense lightning and gusty winds
Hoover gas station suspect
Woman arrested for stealing over 80 cartons of cigarettes from Hoover gas station
Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln woman arrested for hit and run had previous DUI arrest

Latest News

Beat goes on for Wenonah High band
Beat goes on for Wenonah High band
Source: WBRC video
Surprise donation to Wenonah HS marching band
Source: WBRC video
Ask the Gardener: July 12
Source: WBRC video
Exercise Monday: Cahaba Fitness