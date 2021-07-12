The Beat of a New Drum

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wenonah High School Marching band will step to the beat of new drums this season, thanks to a special donation from local band supporter Ronnie Brown.

The truck driver and percussion specialist donated equipment Monday morning at the band’s first practice of the season. Brown loaded up his trailer with twelve drums and three pairs of cymbals for the marching band.

“You know looking at some of the equipment and things I thought, why not give them something better, to play on, practice on, and perform with and give them the opportunity to get scholarships to different colleges,” Brown said.

Students said they’re excited about the opportunity to play with newer instruments.

“It feels great, I really like to show my appreciation to Mr. Brown for giving us the chance to play on new equipment,” Wenonah senior Carlos Woding said.

Band director Dewayne Moore says he hopes this will encourage more students to come back to the band, especially considering the difficulties caused by the pandemic last year.

“Well, it’s exciting for me to see the students receiving equipment, and the joy of them gives me great joy.”

Brown plans to continue helping with the Wenonah band drumline, and potentially donate more instruments to other local high schools. He says he hopes to encourage students to go to HBCUs and one day become band directors.

