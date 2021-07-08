LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Local pharmacies don’t believe Amazon will hurt business

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon recently announced it was expanding into the pharmaceutical industry. A move some local pharmacists don’t believe is a huge game changer for their business.

“We always want to know what’s going on in the marketplace,” said Johnny Brooklere, Owner of Brooklere Pharmacy.

Amazon is the new kid on the block in the pharmaceutical industry. The company announced the launch of Amazon Pharmacy that would offer low-cost home delivery of select medications to buyers.

Brooklere Pharmacy has served central Alabama since 1968 – enough time to watch the industry change.

“We’ve been in the business for over 50 years,” Brooklere said, “It’s the nature of the beast, but we do a lot of things mail-order cant do.”

The co-owner of Blair Pharmacy in Alabaster agrees

“Our initial reaction wasn’t really much concern because we don’t see Amazon as our competition,” said Kimberly Blair, Blair Pharmacy.

Staff says many locally-owned independent pharmacies don’t believe there will be a significant impact because patients will still need same day medication services for things like antibiotics – and will still need direct doctor consultations about medications and treatments.

“Amazon is way better than putting pills in bottles and shipping to peoples house – only doing that for folks negates our mission and purpose. We’re here to take care of people and patients,” said Blair.

She says Amazon is really competition to chain pharmacies that focus more on mail order medication services than locally owned pharmacies.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
The announcement comes as J-P Dice will depart WBRC to pursue his career in aviation
WBRC FOX6 News names Wes Wyatt as new Chief Meteorologist
Teeny tiny firecrackers from Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama’s COVID state of emergency ends Tuesday
Matthew Wilcox.
B’ham police officer resigns after being arrested for first-degree rape, other charges

Latest News

Motel responds to viral video
Man says Weiss Lake motel refused him a room because he’s in a wheelchair, motel responds
Carver Community Center in Oxford reopening
The Carver Community Center in Anniston ready to give kids a safe space to play
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Roofs damaged
Fultondale Village has roof replacement plan 6 months after tornado