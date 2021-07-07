BFD: ‘Suspicious’ fire at Dunnam’s Private School under investigation

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Fire Department received a call before 2 a.m. on Wednesday about a fire at Dunnam’s Private School.

Firefighters say once they arrived, there was heavy fire showing at the front entrance of the two-story structure.

The fire originated in the basement and expanded to the upstairs classrooms. So far, a total of four classrooms sustained extensive damage.

The daycare was closed at the time, so no one was in the building.

Firefighters say the fire is suspicious and under investigation.

