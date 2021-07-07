LawCall
BFD: ‘Suspicious’ fire at Dunnam’s Private School under investigation

Dunnam's Private School fire.(Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Fire Department received a call before 2 a.m. on Wednesday about a fire at Dunnam’s Private School.

Firefighters say once they arrived, there was heavy fire showing at the front entrance of the two-story structure.

The fire originated in the basement and expanded to the upstairs classrooms. So far, a total of four classrooms sustained extensive damage.

The daycare was closed at the time, so no one was in the building.

Firefighters say the fire is suspicious and under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

