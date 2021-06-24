LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Will AL’s low vaccination rate have an impact on recruiting business, conventions?

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite Alabama’s low vaccination rate, the state is attracting new business. But will that trend continue in the coming months?

Just this week, Governor Ivey announcing a big graphite plant is coming to Coosa County. The project is expected to bring about 100 jobs.

Business leaders in the state hoping that trend continues.

Ty West with American City Business Journals doesn’t know if the vaccine rate itself will impact business, but he feels the problems that could be caused by a low vaccination rate like a potential spike in cases in the fall could limit some of the state’s business opportunities. It could also impact how many conventions or events come to Alabama.

“If that starts to manifest itself and a higher infection rate than the rest of the country, yeah that’s probably not a good idea or patten in terms of us not necessarily recruiting business but just recruiting events and getting people here whether its tourism or convention,” West said.

We checked and there are already a number of conventions set for Alabama in the coming months including many concerts. Doctors are hoping we can keep covid at bay. They say more people need to get vaccinated for that to happen.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
Cameron Dashawn Ford
Birmingham man accused of setting fire at Gulf Shores condo
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a double shooting at the Motel 6.
2 men taken to DCH after shooting at Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
HABD witness relocation program
Birmingham Housing Authority offering relocation program to help end “no snitch” mentality
Doctors tell us virus’ like COVID-19 have the ability to adapt and mutate pretty quickly and...
Doctors talk about COVID-19 mutation concerns
Vaccine helps after COVID
Vaccine helps after COVID