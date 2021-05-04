Plans to reallocate vaccines to high demand states

“Today, the federal government announced on the Governors’ only call with the White House that states with diminishing demand for vaccines may have their doses shifted to states with a higher demand. Y’all, we want shots in the arms and off the shelf. If you have not made it a priority to schedule a vaccine, I encourage you to go get the shot as soon as you are able. If you are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, please speak to a physician you trust and ask if he or she would recommend it for you. If we don’t use it, we could lose it. This is our ticket back to normal. The vaccine is free and could possibly save your life,” Ivey said.