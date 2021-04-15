68-year-old man killed in accident on I-22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office believes a man was hit and killed in a two-vehicle wreck on I-22 Wednesday night.
Alabama State Troopers said 68-year-old Carl Browning, of Jamesburg, N.J., was standing outside his vehicle on an eastbound lane of Interstate 22 when a driver struck him and his vehicle. It happened around 10:20 p.m.
Browning died at the scene.
The crash happened on I-22 near the 91 mile marker, less than one mile east of Adamsville.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.