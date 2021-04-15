68-year-old man killed in accident on I-22

68-year-old man killed in accident on I-22
(Source: WVUE)
By WBRC Staff | April 15, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 10:47 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office believes a man was hit and killed in a two-vehicle wreck on I-22 Wednesday night.

Alabama State Troopers said 68-year-old Carl Browning, of Jamesburg, N.J., was standing outside his vehicle on an eastbound lane of Interstate 22 when a driver struck him and his vehicle. It happened around 10:20 p.m.

Browning died at the scene.

The crash happened on I-22 near the 91 mile marker, less than one mile east of Adamsville.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.