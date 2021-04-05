Officer-involved shooting in Birmingham, investigators say officers were confronted with firearm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The man shot in the officer-involved shooting in Birmingham died Monday at 12:34 a.m.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting involving Birmingham Police.
At approximately 10:50 p.m. Sunday, April 4, the Birmingham 911 Communication Division received a call stating that two people were involved in a domestic disturbance inside a vehicle in North Birmingham.
911 dispatchers were able to locate the car and send out the location to officers via police radio.
North Precinct officers observed the vehicle in the 300 block of 9th Avenue West.
Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
The driver hit a fence in the 200 block of 9th Avenue West stopping the vehicle.
The driver then got out and investigators said the man confronted officers with a firearm.
An officer fired their weapon striking the man that has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as 28-year-old Desmon Montez Ray.
Ray died at UAB Hospital.
A viewer shared Ring surveillance video with WBRC FOX6 News. You can hear gunshots in the area.
A handgun was recovered on scene.
