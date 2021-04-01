COVID-19 vaccine consent forms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you go to get your COVID-19 vaccine you’ll be asked to sign a consent form.
The document has a lot of information about the vaccine.
The consent form acknowledges that you understand the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the U.S are authorized for emergency use, and not fully approved by the FDA.
That means the vaccines have not gone through the rigorous process of approval vaccines usually go through to get which could take years.
According to the FDA’s website: “EUA standard may permit authorization based on significantly less data than would be required for approval, clearance, or licensing by the FDA.”
The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines went through an expeditated process and are considered experimental.
When you sign the form, you’re acknowledging you understand all that information and still wish to move forward with getting the vaccine.
Local attorney, Roger Appell, weighs in on what else the form means.
“There is a possibility that something bad could happen to a person and they don’t want to have any liability if something bad goes wrong so that’s why they make you sign that, saying that you acknowledge that, ‘Look, it’s not like it normally is but I’m willing to take the risk.’ “It’s well worth the risk you take,” Appell said.
Appell said it’s important to think about the risk of not taking the vaccine versus taking it. Health leaders maintain the vaccines are safe.
