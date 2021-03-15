Fultondale city leaders concerned about tornado debris ahead of possible severe weather

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Fultondale are on high alert as the threat of severe weather draws closer.
And some are concerned about debris still laying around from the tornado that swept through at the end of January.
Mayor Larry Holcomb said city leaders are preparing for the worst as severe weather is expected to arrive by mid-week. He admits that the debris still littering parts of Fultondale could pose a problem if wind becomes the main concern.
Holcomb said volunteers in Fultondale and neighboring communities, church groups and other organizations have been working tirelessly trying to demolish homes and get debris pushed to the edges of streets so it can be easily picked up.
But if past storms are any indication, it could be several months, or even years, before it is all cleared away.
So, as the possibility for inclement weather looms, Mayor Holcomb is encouraging everyone to stay weather aware and vigilant.
“The main thing I’m going to recommend is that…you know…if the winds start picking up or a tornado comes this way be cautious about being outside regardless…you know…because you don’t know what will pick up off the ground or how intense the wind’s going to be and it could be a danger to you or somebody else,” Holcomb said.
Mayor Holcomb said a lot of people refer to Fultondale as “Tornado Alley” because several have hit this area over the years.
He said city leaders are going to take every precaution to try to keep everyone safe.
