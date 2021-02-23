One year later: Sheldon’s journey with cancer and Crohn’s

I never asked ‘why me,’ when I learned I had cancer, instead it was quite simple to turn it over to God and my physicians. It was easy because there was nothing I could do about it other than pray. So, I did and, in my mind,, I was good with whatever the outcome. However, in the aftermath of the surgery and dealing with recover and side effects I was miserable. Bedridden and with a catheter, sorry too much information, but it’s part of the story. Anyway I was depressed and in pain. I could not do anything and didn’t feel like moving. I was one big lump watching television every second of the day and well into the night. I needed people to bring me food, help me to the bathroom. I did not want to go anywhere or leave the house. Part of it was the recovery, but this went on for weeks. Which felt even longer to me! I was not used to needing so much help. And I was not that nice of a patient. The catheter remained in for 11 days. Eleven days is too long, it tests your manhood. I still cringe thinking about it, and this also affected how I felt about myself. Shallow, but it’s how I felt. Once it was removed, I rested another week before returning to work. Which brought a little bit of normalcy which helped with my mind. Yet I was still nowhere near 100 percent, but I had to do it for my own sanity and for my family. My wife, sister, mother-in-law and children, waited on me hand and foot and dealt with my tantrums, or the difficulties of my Jekyll and Hide persona. It was not easy for them, but they did not complain, and it is just another reason to love them.